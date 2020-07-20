PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

CNXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered PC Connection from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sidoti downgraded shares of PC Connection from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PC Connection from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.96. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 2.91%. PC Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in PC Connection by 1.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in PC Connection by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PC Connection by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

