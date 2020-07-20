Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Martin Mucci Sells 106,422 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Martin Mucci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Martin Mucci sold 40,280 shares of Paychex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $2,952,524.00.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $73.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $266,992,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Paychex by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,897,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,362,000 after buying an additional 1,157,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $62,746,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Paychex by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,997,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,396,000 after buying an additional 913,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,205,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,777,000 after buying an additional 462,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

