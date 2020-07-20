Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Raised to $27.50

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $25.65. 13,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,823. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,484,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 247.5% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 75,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 53,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

