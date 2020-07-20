Patten Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Simmons First National by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $1,553,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Simmons First National stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.01. 6,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,339. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $291,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,517,067.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,680.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock worth $623,170. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

