Patten Group Inc. Sells 30 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 208,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after acquiring an additional 48,373 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.17.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $9.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $359.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,129. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $352.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

