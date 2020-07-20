Patten Group Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.79. 808,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,215,484. The firm has a market cap of $179.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

