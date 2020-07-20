Patten Group Inc. Sells 2,794 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 71,462 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

