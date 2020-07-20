Patten Group Inc. Sells 148 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,651,472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,005,000 after purchasing an additional 638,081 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,263,000 after buying an additional 512,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after purchasing an additional 448,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,369 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.46.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,557 shares of company stock valued at $23,382,177. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $276.18. 25,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.16 and its 200-day moving average is $246.14. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

