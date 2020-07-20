Patten Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.06. The stock had a trading volume of 64,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,263. The company has a market capitalization of $277.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.83 and its 200 day moving average is $226.47. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $261.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

