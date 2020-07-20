Patten Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,565 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in TJX Companies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 9,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,827 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.67. 126,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,428,545. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

