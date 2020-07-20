Patten Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 126.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

NYSE BHK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.76. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,326. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.