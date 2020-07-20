Patten Group Inc. Purchases 5,910 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $74,506,000. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 839.0% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,123,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 25.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,585,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,580,000 after purchasing an additional 920,412 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 145.8% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,468,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after buying an additional 871,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the first quarter worth $13,157,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

In other news, CEO David C. Barney bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,331.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Margaret A. Link bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,387.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $332,985 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE MDU traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,000.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Mdu Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.11%.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.