Patten Group Inc. Purchases 3,578 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

