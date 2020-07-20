Patten Group Inc. Purchases 1,775 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 38.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239,074 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $313,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,510,000 after purchasing an additional 994,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,465. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.01. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

