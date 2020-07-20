Patten Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.70. The company had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,433. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $145.46 and a 12-month high of $248.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

