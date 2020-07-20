Patten Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.3% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.3% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 68,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.84. 335,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,607,890. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

