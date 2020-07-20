Patten Group Inc. Increases Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 336.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after acquiring an additional 640,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $16.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $448.89. The company had a trading volume of 55,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,899. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total transaction of $2,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,568,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $16,842,070. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

