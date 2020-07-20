Patten Group Inc. Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,935,010,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Corning by 79.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $232,539,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corning by 120.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Corning by 148.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,126,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,063 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.99. 100,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

