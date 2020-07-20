Patten Group Inc. Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,936,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $160,433,000. Finally, Cabana LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,031.1% during the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,003,000 after buying an additional 930,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.91. 304,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,763,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.88 and its 200-day moving average is $155.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $170.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

