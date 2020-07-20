Patten Group Inc. Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

Shares of NYSE HST traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 146,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,923,906. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

