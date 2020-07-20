Patten Group Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,531,000 after purchasing an additional 391,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 301,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 100,006 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,072,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,595,000.

BATS IGV traded up $7.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $293.99. 470,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.43.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

