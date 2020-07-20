Patten Group Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Linde by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $15,709,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 643.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,614. The stock has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $245.52.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Linde from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.47.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

