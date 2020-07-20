Patten Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,930,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,751,000 after buying an additional 2,450,049 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $55.83. 202,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,607,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

