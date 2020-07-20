Patten Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $2,194,464.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,745.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.14.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,920. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

