Patten Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 38,579 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $92.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,109. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average of $87.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.24.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,351.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

