Patten Group Inc. Grows Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.01. 53,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,215. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.43.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.