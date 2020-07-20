Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Xylem makes up 0.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 60.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

XYL traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,089. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

