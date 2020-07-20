Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.3% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Novartis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.54. 22,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,856. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.