Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $1,200,247,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after buying an additional 2,775,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after buying an additional 2,666,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.88 on Monday, reaching $176.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,106. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.14 and its 200-day moving average is $128.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $207.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.08, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

