Patten Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $242.18. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,501. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.56. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $248.07.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.