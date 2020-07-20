Patten Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,002,000. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $6,181,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,137,298 shares of company stock worth $844,729,990 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.34. The stock had a trading volume of 29,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,758. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

