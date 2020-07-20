Patten Group Inc. Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 190.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.28. The company had a trading volume of 710,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,171. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.04 and a 200 day moving average of $133.75. The company has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

