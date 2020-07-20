Patten Group Inc. Buys 800 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 858.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in American Water Works by 118.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $40,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,941. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.14. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.