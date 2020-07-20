Patten Group Inc. Buys 515 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,932,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 392,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 150,650 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000.

In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $335,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,903.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $2,356,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,619,538 shares of company stock worth $578,801,018 in the last quarter.

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of GO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.21. 4,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,291. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.72.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

