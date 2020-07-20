Patten Group Inc. Buys 1,185 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra lowered their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

T stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.83. 409,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,614,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $214.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

