Patten Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25,100.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.96. 2,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,691. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $67.27. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $72.68.

