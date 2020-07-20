Patten Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $604,000. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $20,346,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 46.1% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.67. The stock had a trading volume of 57,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,900. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

