Patten Group Inc. Acquires 1,580 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $79.49. 84,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,416,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $200.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

