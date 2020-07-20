Patten Group Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $324.04. The company had a trading volume of 40,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,593. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.28 and its 200-day moving average is $302.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

