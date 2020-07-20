ParallelCoin Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $62,600.74 and approximately $26.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00460828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 134.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001283 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003435 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.