Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Insider Sells $559,970.01 in Stock

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $559,970.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,615,799 shares in the company, valued at $92,239,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Alexandru Solomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 65,853 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $2,072,393.91.

On Monday, June 15th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,378.86.

On Friday, May 22nd, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $1,188,427.14.

On Friday, May 15th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $549,433.53.

On Thursday, May 7th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,957 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $528,724.56.

NYSE PD opened at $25.76 on Monday. Pagerduty Inc has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 58.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.47.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

