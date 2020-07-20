Pacific Sun Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Shares of DIS opened at $118.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

