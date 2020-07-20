Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 329.2% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $87.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

