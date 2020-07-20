Ovid Therapeutics’ (OVID) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on OVID. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.61.
Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $398.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $9.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 39,257 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.
