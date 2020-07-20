Ovid Therapeutics’ (OVID) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OVID. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $398.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 39,257 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

