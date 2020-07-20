OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OptiNose currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $248.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 209.89% and a negative net margin of 295.66%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 23,159 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

