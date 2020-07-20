Oppenheimer Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $152.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $130.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 1.34. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $178,435.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,122.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,162 shares of company stock worth $13,536,820. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.