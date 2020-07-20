ODUWA Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $371,528.14 and approximately $28,535.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044524 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,110.62 or 0.99465111 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001071 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00119330 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000654 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

