NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.58.

NXPI opened at $122.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $798,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,991 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $526,819,000 after buying an additional 573,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,016,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $333,104,000 after acquiring an additional 476,889 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

