Nuance Communications (NUAN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN):
- 7/20/2020 – Nuance Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2020 – Nuance Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2020 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/29/2020 – Nuance Communications is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/23/2020 – Nuance Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/17/2020 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/5/2020 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/29/2020 – Nuance Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
NUAN stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.48. 82,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,502. Nuance Communications Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $115,576,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at $49,333,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $44,556,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,569,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,004 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,570,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,466 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
