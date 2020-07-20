Nuance Communications (NUAN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN):

7/20/2020 – Nuance Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Nuance Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/29/2020 – Nuance Communications is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Nuance Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/17/2020 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/5/2020 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/29/2020 – Nuance Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NUAN stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.48. 82,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,502. Nuance Communications Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $173,964.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,491.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $72,241.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,304. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $115,576,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at $49,333,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $44,556,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,569,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,004 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,570,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,466 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

