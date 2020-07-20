Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nuance Communications traded as high as $26.57 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 81370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NUAN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 60,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,178,008.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 62,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $1,193,142.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 512,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,567 shares of company stock worth $3,027,304. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 11.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after acquiring an additional 143,764 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth $49,333,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

